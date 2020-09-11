Daily corona round-up

9/11 Edition

It was a beautiful day. Until it wasn’t.

I was in the living room of our Lincoln Green apartment, my wife getting ready for work and I tending the baby. We thought it was an accident. And then the second plane hit.

More than a few friends were lost that day, and hundreds more braved the aftermath to get back to Long Island, Brooklyn, New Jersey… wherever… covered in ash and fear.

I don’t want to talk about how we all “came together” that day because that brief spark of unity failed to ignite anything but a couple decades of lying and spying.

Little did we know, our troubles had just begun.

Some news

Gov. Roy Cooper is enforcing the 50-person gathering limit by disallowing — uninviting? — athletes’ parents from sporting events. No schools in the state will allow more than 50 spectators at a game. And Duke has already decided to hold its fall sports without home fans at all.

Everybody’s talking shit about Marty Kotis’ cryptic billboard on Greensboro’s Battleground Avenue.

The numbers

North Carolina surpassed 3,000 coronavirus-related deaths yesterday. Four more makes 3,016. We also had an uptick in daily cases, 1,532 vs yesterday’s 1,222. 182,286 total. New recovery numbers Monday. Positive test rate 5.3 percent — the lowest it’s been since the beginning.

Guilford County adds 55 for 7,523. Of those, 4,367 have recovered (+44, 58.05 percent), which means they’re coming in faster than they’re going out. No new deaths.

Forsyth County totals 6,543 today, after 66 new ones. 5,790 have recovered (88.49 percent).

A diversion

Football season starts this week, and I am of mixed opinions. I love football, and am very pleased to have the Saints to carry me through the fall and winter. I dig college ball, too, but I’m concerned about the health risks for students and fans. Still, I’ll be watching. In honor of that, here’s NFL Films 1967 debut: “They Call it Pro Football.” Harry Kalas’ voice is the one I associate most with the game.

Program notes