9/11 Edition
It was a beautiful day. Until it wasn’t.
I was in the living room of our Lincoln Green apartment, my wife getting ready for work and I tending the baby. We thought it was an accident. And then the second plane hit.
More than a few friends were lost that day, and hundreds more braved the aftermath to get back to Long Island, Brooklyn, New Jersey… wherever… covered in ash and fear.
I don’t want to talk about how we all “came together” that day because that brief spark of unity failed to ignite anything but a couple decades of lying and spying.
Little did we know, our troubles had just begun.
Some news
- Gov. Roy Cooper is enforcing the 50-person gathering limit by disallowing — uninviting? — athletes’ parents from sporting events. No schools in the state will allow more than 50 spectators at a game. And Duke has already decided to hold its fall sports without home fans at all.
- Everybody’s talking shit about Marty Kotis’ cryptic billboard on Greensboro’s Battleground Avenue.
The numbers
- North Carolina surpassed 3,000 coronavirus-related deaths yesterday. Four more makes 3,016.
- We also had an uptick in daily cases, 1,532 vs yesterday’s 1,222. 182,286 total. New recovery numbers Monday.
- Positive test rate 5.3 percent — the lowest it’s been since the beginning.
- Guilford County adds 55 for 7,523. Of those, 4,367 have recovered (+44, 58.05 percent), which means they’re coming in faster than they’re going out. No new deaths.
- Forsyth County totals 6,543 today, after 66 new ones. 5,790 have recovered (88.49 percent).
A diversion
Football season starts this week, and I am of mixed opinions. I love football, and am very pleased to have the Saints to carry me through the fall and winter. I dig college ball, too, but I’m concerned about the health risks for students and fans. Still, I’ll be watching. In honor of that, here’s NFL Films 1967 debut: “They Call it Pro Football.” Harry Kalas’ voice is the one I associate most with the game.
Program notes
- For tonight’s featured image, we have “A City on a Rock,” by Francisco de Goya — or, at least, done in his style, from the mid-1800s. Taken from the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s public-domain collection. And hey: The Met is now open on Fifth Avenue in NYC, if you’re in town.
- If you’d like to help Triad City Beat, please consider becoming a supporter. You could also give us a like on Facebook and share our stories on Twitter.