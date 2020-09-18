Award-winning news
We just wrapped up the Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s annual altweekly awards (we’re calling them the “Aannies”) where Triad City Beat earned two Third Place awards — both to Jordan Green, for Right-Wing Extremism Coverage and the David Carr Investigative Reporting Award for this series on United Youth Care Services, a story which, incidentally, he updated yesterday.
Sayaka Matsuoka earned an Honorable Mention for her piece on Greensboro’s short-lived Frida Kahlo mural.
These awards are a big deal in our industry, and I’m so proud of these guys for their hard work and drive.
Most of the news today concerns sports.
Some news
- Some Guilford County schools can begin workout for select fall sports.
- Parents of athletes on UNC-Chapel Hill and NC State football teams may attend home games, with some stipulations.
- Oh, and check out this right-wing operative who tried to infiltrate some of our state’s more progressive organizations. Greensboro connection!
The numbers
- In North Carolina, 1,443 new cases makes 191,019 total — we should break 200,000 next week. 3,230 deaths.
- Positive test rate 5.1 percent.
- Guilford County adds 63 cases for 8,000 even, with 4,680 (58.50 percent) recoveries and 168 deaths (2.1 percent).
- Forsyth County adds 40 for 6,747. Recoveries number 6,147 (91.11 percent), 94 deaths (1.39 percent).
A diversion
In honor of David Carr — the altweekly legend who went on to write the media column at the New York Times, and the man for whom the AAN’s Investigative Journalism award is named — here’s a longform TV interview with the man himself. I wish he was still around.
Program notes
- For tonight’s featured image, we’ve got “Beggars at a Doorway,” possibly by Abraham Willemsens, 1650-ish. Taken from the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s public-domain collection. And hey: The Met is now open on Fifth Avenue in NYC, if you’re in town.
- If you'd like to help Triad City Beat, please consider becoming a supporter. You could also give us a like on Facebook and share our stories on Twitter.