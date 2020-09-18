Daily corona round-up

Award-winning news

We just wrapped up the Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s annual altweekly awards (we’re calling them the “Aannies”) where Triad City Beat earned two Third Place awards — both to Jordan Green, for Right-Wing Extremism Coverage and the David Carr Investigative Reporting Award for this series on United Youth Care Services, a story which, incidentally, he updated yesterday.

Sayaka Matsuoka earned an Honorable Mention for her piece on Greensboro’s short-lived Frida Kahlo mural.

These awards are a big deal in our industry, and I’m so proud of these guys for their hard work and drive.

Most of the news today concerns sports.

Some news

Some Guilford County schools can begin workout for select fall sports.

Parents of athletes on UNC-Chapel Hill and NC State football teams may attend home games, with some stipulations.

Oh, and check out this right-wing operative who tried to infiltrate some of our state’s more progressive organizations. Greensboro connection!

The numbers

In North Carolina, 1,443 new cases makes 191,019 total — we should break 200,000 next week. 3,230 deaths. Positive test rate 5.1 percent.

Guilford County adds 63 cases for 8,000 even, with 4,680 (58.50 percent) recoveries and 168 deaths (2.1 percent).

Forsyth County adds 40 for 6,747. Recoveries number 6,147 (91.11 percent), 94 deaths (1.39 percent).

A diversion

In honor of David Carr — the altweekly legend who went on to write the media column at the New York Times, and the man for whom the AAN’s Investigative Journalism award is named — here’s a longform TV interview with the man himself. I wish he was still around.

Program notes