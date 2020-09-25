Daily corona round-up

The slippery slope

Earlier this week, I was sure that we wouldn’t hit 200,000 COVID-19 diagnoses in North Carolina until next week — maybe even next month! But a cascade of new cases over the last three days has blasted through that admittedly arbitrary barrier.

A look at the NY Times graphic shows that we are setting ourselves up for a third wave of COVID-19 cases. This comes just as Guilford County Schools has approved a phased re-entry plan, with some students coming back to the classroom as soon as Oct. 20.

Middle-schoolers and K-2 return Oct. 20

Grades 3-5 return Oct. 26

High-schoolers return Jan. 20

More news: Two Republican members of the NC State Board of Election resigned over what they said was a lack of transparency about a mail-in voting issue. The documents tell a different story.

The numbers

1,693 new cases in NC today. Total: 204,331. A note about the numbers: The state is now differentiating between molecular positive cases (PCR), which total 199,768, and antigen positive cases, which total 4,563. Positive test rate jumps to 5.2 percent.

Forsyth County has 47 new cases (6,956), one new death (98) and 6,365 recoveries.

Guilford County clocks 71 new cases (8,463), no new deaths (171) and 4,991 recoveries.

A diversion

One more homage to the Karate Kind franchise: A “live” comic book reading featuring Hong Kong Phooey and Black Lightning from DC comics. Apparantly Hong Kong Phooey was in Vietnam? Let me know how it ends.

