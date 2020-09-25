The slippery slope
Earlier this week, I was sure that we wouldn’t hit 200,000 COVID-19 diagnoses in North Carolina until next week — maybe even next month! But a cascade of new cases over the last three days has blasted through that admittedly arbitrary barrier.
A look at the NY Times graphic shows that we are setting ourselves up for a third wave of COVID-19 cases. This comes just as Guilford County Schools has approved a phased re-entry plan, with some students coming back to the classroom as soon as Oct. 20.
- Middle-schoolers and K-2 return Oct. 20
- Grades 3-5 return Oct. 26
- High-schoolers return Jan. 20
More news: Two Republican members of the NC State Board of Election resigned over what they said was a lack of transparency about a mail-in voting issue. The documents tell a different story.
The numbers
- 1,693 new cases in NC today. Total: 204,331.
- A note about the numbers: The state is now differentiating between molecular positive cases (PCR), which total 199,768, and antigen positive cases, which total 4,563.
- Positive test rate jumps to 5.2 percent.
- Forsyth County has 47 new cases (6,956), one new death (98) and 6,365 recoveries.
- Guilford County clocks 71 new cases (8,463), no new deaths (171) and 4,991 recoveries.
A diversion
Program notes
