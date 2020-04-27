A rare day off
Regular readers of this feature may have noticed that I took the day off yesterday. Not entirely — I edited a few stories and made a couple posts on the website. But I didn’t make a daily update because after dinner I fell asleep on the couch.
But I’m back today, which is a good thing because the news continues to move quickly, like a cat escaping the house through a briefly opened door.
Some news
- The federal Paycheck Protection program has been re-funded to the tune of $310 billion, though the website crashed within a minute of opening this morning.
- The city of Greensboro will be providing free face coverings beginning on Wednesday. Click the link for more.
- The state is starting to release more information about COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. Spoiler: There are a lot of them.
The numbers
- Got a new metric this week: the Rt number, which is a measure of the speed at which the virus is spreading, broken down by states. North Carolina is in the middle.
- Saturday’s NC numbers have been adjusted downward, to just 490, which would still be our biggest single day. But the last two days have seen a significant drop: 288 and 312 new cases, respectively.
- But according to the N&O data, 16 people died in NC yesterday and 11 so far today. At least 328 have died so far in NC.
- Forsyth County saw a spike of 25 new cases today, totaling 178.
- But we’ve also got 95 recoveries in Forsyth, and have not had a new death since April 15.
- Guilford County’s new total is 331. They’re not giving daily update numbers, nor keeping track or recoveries.
- Guilford could do better.
A diversion
Remember The Goonies? the 1985 classic featured a lot of kid actors who went on to become adult stars: Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman and Martha Plimpton, specifically. Here they all are today, on an episode of a YouTube coronavirus series “Reunited Apart,” re-creating some classic scenes via teleconference.
Program notes
- Tonight’s featured image is “A Peasant Family Cooking Over a Campfire,” by Bartolomeo Pinelli, undated. Thanks to the National Gallery of Art‘s public-domain collection.
