Daily corona round-up

A rare day off

Regular readers of this feature may have noticed that I took the day off yesterday. Not entirely — I edited a few stories and made a couple posts on the website. But I didn’t make a daily update because after dinner I fell asleep on the couch.

But I’m back today, which is a good thing because the news continues to move quickly, like a cat escaping the house through a briefly opened door.

Some news

The federal Paycheck Protection program has been re-funded to the tune of $310 billion, though the website crashed within a minute of opening this morning.

The city of Greensboro will be providing free face coverings beginning on Wednesday. Click the link for more.

The state is starting to release more information about COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. Spoiler: There are a lot of them.

The numbers

Got a new metric this week: the Rt number, which is a measure of the speed at which the virus is spreading, broken down by states. North Carolina is in the middle.

Saturday’s NC numbers have been adjusted downward, to just 490, which would still be our biggest single day. But the last two days have seen a significant drop: 288 and 312 new cases, respectively. But according to the N&O data, 16 people died in NC yesterday and 11 so far today. At least 328 have died so far in NC.

Forsyth County saw a spike of 25 new cases today, totaling 178. But we’ve also got 95 recoveries in Forsyth, and have not had a new death since April 15.

Guilford County’s new total is 331. They’re not giving daily update numbers, nor keeping track or recoveries. Guilford could do better.



A diversion

Remember The Goonies? the 1985 classic featured a lot of kid actors who went on to become adult stars: Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman and Martha Plimpton, specifically. Here they all are today, on an episode of a YouTube coronavirus series “Reunited Apart,” re-creating some classic scenes via teleconference.

Program notes