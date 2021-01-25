How is it still January?
Seriously, how can it be that Christmas was just one month ago, that it’s been just three weeks since violent morons tried to shut down our country, that it is still January, and we’ve got almost a full week to go?
Makes no sense.
The big news in North Carolina is the vaccine — or the lack of it, as counties have been canceling appointments due to diminished supply. We’ll start routing vaccines to large events at places liker Panthers Stadium and the Greensboro Coliseum this week, if the news is to be believed.
Also big news: The numbers in NC, high though they are, seem to be leveling off.
The numbers
- We’ve had three days of steady decline in NC when it comes to new cases. Today’s 4,633 portends well. 723,445 total, 73,581 of them antigen-positive cases. 8,720 deaths (1.21 percent), 756 of then antigen-positive cases.
- New recovery numbers: 635,543 (87.84 percent), leaving 79,182 current cases, which sounds like a lot.
- 10.2 positive test rate, trending down!
- 3,287 hospitalized, 4.19 percent of the current cases.
- Like a punch in the mouth, Guilford County adds 514 new cases, 30,365 total. With 355 deaths (1.17 percent) and 5,141 current cases, 216 of them (4.2 percent) hospitalized.
- Forsyth takes on just 141 more today, making 26,686. With 276 deaths (1.03 percent) and 5,525 current cases.
A diversion
In 1898, white supremacists overthrew and executed the duly elected city government of Wilmington, NC. The white press for years described it as a Black-led race riot, but the truth eventually came out: This was a successful, bloody coup on American soil, and I never even heard of it until I moved to NC 20 years ago.
Program notes
- I got nothing on “Grandmother’s Treasure” other than it’s Dutch, from Jozef Israëls. Thanks to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s public-domain collection.
