I filed and posted my update Saturday by 7 p.m., and left the house to bring Sayaka a charger so she could finish her livestream of the day’s peaceful protest that ended with a sit-down in the highway. Then I went out to bring her a battery pack and ended up live-streaming a fairly crazy night in downtown Greensboro. Both videos are in the link.
I’m on my way back out there as soon as I finish this. So forgive me if I seem rushed.
News? Shit, there’s a lot of it and it’s unfolding fast. What you need to know right now is that there’s a curfew in effect in Greensboro starting tonight at 8 p.m., running until 6 a.m., and it is in place until the mayor lifts it.
For tonight. gather your own news. Please be responsible.
- Been a bad couple days in North Carolina, with about 1,500 new cases in the last two days: 29,263 total, and we haven’t registered any new recoveries in a week, stalled at 14,954. 937 deaths, about 20 in the last two days.
- Forsyth County added 162 cases yesterday. No update on the site today. 1,441 total.
- Guilford totals 1,273 cases today.
- Just 16 percent of the state’s ICU beds are available at the moment.
Now is not the time for diversion. Watch my livestream from downtown Greensboro tonight around 8 p.m. Find me here.
