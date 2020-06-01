Daily corona round-up

One foot out the door

I filed and posted my update Saturday by 7 p.m., and left the house to bring Sayaka a charger so she could finish her livestream of the day’s peaceful protest that ended with a sit-down in the highway. Then I went out to bring her a battery pack and ended up live-streaming a fairly crazy night in downtown Greensboro. Both videos are in the link.

I’m on my way back out there as soon as I finish this. So forgive me if I seem rushed.

News? Shit, there’s a lot of it and it’s unfolding fast. What you need to know right now is that there’s a curfew in effect in Greensboro starting tonight at 8 p.m., running until 6 a.m., and it is in place until the mayor lifts it.

For tonight. gather your own news. Please be responsible.

The numbers

A diversion

Now is not the time for diversion. Watch my livestream from downtown Greensboro tonight around 8 p.m. Find me here.

Program notes