Daily corona round-up

Homemade oat milk

A couple months into the coronavirus era, it’s hard to find oat milk — along with flour, yeast, beef and a number of other staple ingredients — in the grocery stores and in the coffeeshops. I’m a half-and-half guy myself, but my wife likes it and the deprivations of the pandemic have made me resourceful and determined.

Using this recipe from the NY Times, I put a couple cups of oats in plan water and let them soak overnight. This morning, after I put a pork butt into the oven, I rinsed the oats and blended them with four cups of water, strained them and then threw in a little vanilla extract. Now I got oat milk (and also a slow-roasted pork butt and a load of bread that should be coming out of the oven around the same time). I could probably make a couple gallons of it for around $2.

Workarounds. Ingenuity. Stubbornness. Small victories. Most of are dealing with things these days as problems to be solved. And some days we’re having more success than others. It’s all a work in progress.

Some news

Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase 1 restrictions are set to expire on Friday at the earliest. He’s hopeful that we will hit our marks in terms of new cases, testing and tracing. Phase 2 lifts the stay-at-home order except for “vulnerable” members of the populace. It allows for reopening of bars, restaurants and entertainment venues, with reduced capacity. Gatherings limits increase from 10 people to 25.

The NC General Assembly reconvened today. No real business yet, but Senate Majority Leader Phil Berger held a presser this afternoon announcing a $4 billion budget shortfall. That’s what happens with a consumption-based tax structure when nobody’s buying anything.

The UNC Board of Governors meets Wednesday to discuss the fall semester, but at least two schools in the system — UNCG and NC A&T University — have made plans for students to come on campus in the fall.

North Carolina’s last county to withstand the coronavirus has fallen. Avery County became the 100th, and last, in NC to report a COVID-19 case with one. It’s in the mountains on the Tennessee border.

The numbers

A diversion

A few months ago we discusses in this space George Orwell’s 1984, and how useful it is in the current circumstances. But I wold be remiss if I didn’t point you to the other pillar of the Orwell canon: Animal Farm. This one’s an allegory, and though the book itself is a slim volume that could be properly digested in a single day, despite what your eighth-grader says, the 1954 BBC animated film is two hours long. Totally worth a watch.

Program notes