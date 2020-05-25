Daily corona round-up

Memorial Day Edition

It’s Memorial Day, and no, I don’t feel like working. But I think I owe it to the 100,000 US victims of COVID-19 — a gruesome threshold we should cross at some point tomorrow — as well as to our fallen service members to report on the ongoing crisis.

This weekend North Carolina saw more than 4,000 people pack the stands at Ace Speedway for a car race — in flagrant violation of the governor’s executive order — a “Reopen” protest this morning in Greensboro, among other cities, and a threat by the president to pull the 2020 Republican Convention from Charlotte in August unless the governor lifts any restrictions for the event. That’s 50,000 maskless, spit-shouting Republicans, possibly armed.

I don’t know… kinda feels like we’re playing it fast and loose with the virus and all. Especially considering the numbers.

The numbers

742 new, lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in NC today, which is a bit lower than our seven-day average. Testing is slowing — 8,034 tests reported today (9.2 percent tested positive), compared with a high-water mark on May 20 of 13,841. 627 North Carolinians spent Memorial Day in the COVID-19 wards of hospitals around the state.

Guilford County hasn’t updated since Friday, but these guys say we’ve got 1,033, up 56 since then. Two new deaths over the weekend gives us 52.

Forsyth County registers 53 new cases of the disease, 968 total. 95 have recovered and nine have died, leaving 865 active cases in the county.

