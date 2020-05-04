Daily corona round-up

Slouching toward Phase I

Yes, I’ve started taking Sundays off here at the Coronavirus Daily Update. But otherwise I’m here with you for the long haul.

Because there’s going to be a lot to unpack this week as we approach the May 8 deadline for the governor’s stay-at-home order, one he’s insinuated that he’s inclined to lift if the numbers swing our way. More on that later.

And if my own experience this weekend was any indication, it looks as if a lot of people have decided to opt out of the CDC’s best practices.

Meanwhile, there’s been some news.

Some news

Gov. Cooper signed the latest coronavirus relief bill today, spending $1.57 billion of the $3.5 billion in aid we received from the federal government via the CARES Act. It’s a long one, but includes aid for research, testing, loans and other forms of aid. Excised from the bill were provisions increasing unemployment payouts by $400, and allowing take-out restaurants to sell mixed drinks.

Cooper also mentioned that he’d have an update on Phase I on Wednesday.

Greensboro Pride 2020 has been canceled.

High Point University will hold a virtual graduation for its Class of 2020 on Saturday. You can watch here.

The NC DMV extended expiration dates for drivers licenses and ID cards.

The Northgate Mall in Durham has officially closed for good.

An internal FEMA document obtained by the NY Times speculates that by June 1, US confirmed cases could reach 200,000 per day, with 3,000 deaths per day. A fine time to pivot towards the numbers.

