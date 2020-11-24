Daily corona round-up

The short week

I can’t pledge to file an update every day this week, but I’ll hit it tonight because we’re all hard at work right now on the initial phases of production. We come out on Wednesday this week, as opposed to our usual Thursday issue date — pick one up at your favorite locale.

It’s also the last week to vote in our Best of the Beat Readers Poll — ballot is open through Nov. 30.

Elsewhere, there’s been some news.

Some news

Michigan certified its election results. Big shocker: Biden won and will get that state’s 16 electoral votes. Can we just get on with it now?

Maybe? Trump has cleared the way for Biden to begin his administration, via tweet.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan made an appearance on Gov. Cooper’s TV chat today to talk about her citywide mask ordinance and other subjects. Cooper signed Executive Order 180, mandating facemasks indoors, everywhere except home, even when you’re social-distancing. And it’s got some teeth — failure to comply is a Class 2 midemeanor. Guilford County has progressed from orange to red in the state’s County Alert System, one of 20 designated as “critical.” Forsyth has dropped from red to orange, “substantial.” The numbers bear this out.



The numbers

Today we’ve got 2,419 new ones in NC, a little more than half of yesterday’s record-setting 4,514. There have been 320,990 documented cases. New recovery numbers: 293,555 (91.45 percent), which combined with the deaths of 5,039 (1.57 percent) makes 22,396 current cases, give or take. 1,601 are hospitalized (7.15 percent), a new record high. 6.6 percent positive test rate, which is good! Or, at least, considerably better as we roll into a long holiday week.

Guilford County, red now, adds 201 cases, making 14,312 so far. Two more deaths (219) and 12,707 recoveries makes 1,384 active cases, 152 of them hospitalized.

Forsyth County sees 148 new ones today, for 12,249. 9,925 recoveries, 157 deaths.

A diversion

Some guy found his grandpa’s old movies of trains rolling through Detroit from the 1930s-60s and dropped them on YouTube. In honor of Trump losing Michigan. Again.

Program notes