Daily corona round-up

Office work

It’s Monday evening, I’m wearing a clean shirt and sitting at my desk on South Elm-Eugene Street. Jordan Green is across the room, typing away, and I just had dinner from the vending machine.

Feeling like old times around here!

If you’ve been paying attention, you know that a COVID-19 outbreak among White House staff including the president and first lady, the press secretary, Trump’s campaign manager, various advisors including Sen. Thom Tillis and former Gov. Chris Christie, three journalists covering the White House and perhaps a dozen others.

The latest: Trump has returned to the White House, though his doctors say he’s not “out of the woods.”

Also, Senate candidate Cal Cunningham sent a bunch of virginal text messages to a woman who is not his wife.

This is just so damn stupid from someone running in a highly consequential Senate election that I don’t know what to say. I can’t even with this guy.

There’s so much more. But it’s getting late and I want to talk about the numbers.

The numbers

The state data hose had a kink in it over the weekend, but these numbers are good: 2,258 new cases today, making 214,209 molecular positives, which is what we’re counting. And 3,637 deaths (+29, 1.70 percent). New recovery numbers: 192,644 (89.93 percent).

Guilford County totals 9,129 total diagnoses after adding 233 new cases over the weekend, with 5,322 recoveries (+52, 58.30 percent) and 180 deaths (+0, 1.97 percent).

Forsyth County added 126 cases over the weekend for 7,363, with 6,654 recoveries (+76, 90.37 percent) and 104 deaths (1.41 percent).

A diversion

Here’s Newcastle After Dark’s presentation of Edgar Allen Poe’s “The Masque of the Red Death.” No particular reason….

Program notes