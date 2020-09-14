Daily corona round-up

Relocation

Our new neighbors began settling in a couple weeks ago. They made an offer the day the house went on the market, and moved here from California to live in it.

People are leaving California in droves, according to this week’s news reports. And last week’s news reports noted that people have been leaving New York City in large numbers since the coronavirus descended.

And, like my new neighbors, they’re coming to places like this: smallish cities with infrastructure and amenities, relatively cheap housing and ample opportunities. We’ve got room for another couple hundred thousand people around here, easy.

This mass migration is but one of a thousand threads that sprung from the virus. We will be studying — and living — the effects of 2020 for generations.

For now, things seem to be leveling off around here.

The numbers

Would you believe me if I told you that 845 new cases is great news? Well, it is. We had 3,495 cases through the weekend, for 185,781 total. A new recovery report claims 167,257 have made it through (90.01 percent), which along with 3,092 dead (+76 since Friday, 1.66 percent) makes 15,432 current cases. 895 of those cases (5.80 percent) are hospitalized. We’ve got a 4.8 percent testing rate! This is a key metric, and exceeds one of our state’s goals to get to Phase 3. Guilford County added 218 new cases over the weekend, for 7,741 total. They count 4,481 recoveries (+114) and 166 deaths (though Google says 174). Forsyth County claims 91 new cases, for 6,634. Still waiting on recovery/death numbers.



A diversion

I really wanted to drop Neighbors, the 1981 John Belushi/Dan Akroyd flick, into this slot in honor of my new neighbors. But while I was searching for that — frankly, unspectacular — movie, I found a full-movie Dragnet, which pairs Akroyd with Tom Hanks. It’s just as good, and in a lot of ways even better.

