Daily corona round-up

Justice denied

I don’t want to talk about Ruth Bader Ginsburg, because it’s depressing. I don’t want to talk about the election, because it scares the hell out of me. And I can’t talk about sports because my team is playing tonight.

I could talk about the white supremacists in Alamance County shouting, “White power!” during a Trump truck parade, but let’s be honest: It’s a little too on the nose.

So let’s get right into the numbers, shall we?

The numbers

North Carolina had a real nice drop in new case numbers today — 800 even, after 1,229 and 1,333 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. We’ve got 194,381 total. New recovery numbers: 176,422 (90.76 percent), which along with 3,270 deaths (1.68 percent) makes 14,689 current cases (7.56 percent of the total) 885 (6.02 percent) are hospitalized. 5.4 percent positive test rate.

Guilford County totals 8,194 cases after adding 194 over the weekend. 4,750 have recovered (57.99 percent) and 168 have died (2.05 percent). Of the current 3,276 cases, 647 are hospitalized, 73.11 percent of the state’s reported total.

Forsyth County has 6,833 total diagnoses, after picking up 86 over the weekend. With 6,252 recoveries (91.5 percent) and 94 deaths (1.38 percent), 487 cases remain.

A diversion

Sure, everybody’s watching “Cobra Kai,” but no one is talking about Five Fingers of Death, a sick martial arts movie from 1972 that explores the dangers of serving two masters. Can’t believe I found the full movie — I watched this when I was very young on WHT.

