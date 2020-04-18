Daily corona round-up

The fundamentals

I’m seeing way too many people on social media pushing for a quick and decisive return back to The Way Things Were. And one of them is the governor of Texas!

Obviously, everyone’s goal is to get back to public life: work, school, the earning and spending of money. And there are very good reasons we have not done so yet — they’re the same reasons we stayed at home in the first place. But to fully understand them, you must have a basic grasp on statistics and high school biology.

Let’s not bother with comparisons, because the coronavirus is its own thing. Comparing the COVID-19 death rate to cars and seatbelts is ridiculous, because car wrecks are not contagious. Same goes for cancer. And we can’t even compare it to the seasonal flu, because coronavirus may be an airborne virus — we just don’t know yet — which makes contagion more likely, and also because the death rate is exponentially higher than the numbers we have for the seasonal flu.

It was the No. 2 cause of death in the US this week. And though we’ve “flattened the curve” to an extent in North Carolina, this is still very much a problem. Front-line workers, like grocery clerks, are coming down with COVID-19. And some are dying.

I know everybody knows this. A Quinnipac poll found that 81 percent of registered voters support a nationwide stay-at-home order —including 68 percent of Republicans. There’s a lot more good stuff there that pertains to voters, if you’ve got the time.

But we’re drilled down on coronavirus news here today. So let’s look at the numbers.

The numbers

A diversion

