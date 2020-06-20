Daily corona round-up

Tulsa time

As I write this on Saturday evening, the president of the United States has gathered tens of thousands of his fans in Tulsa, Okla. for a campaign rally and spit-swap that could very well create thousands of new cases in the city and beyond.

Six Trump staffers working the rally tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. They’re handing out masks, but people are refusing to wear them. Fortunately, the Washington Post reports, not that many people showed up — at least, not enough to fill the 19,000-seat arena. Still, even 15,000 mouth-breathers are enough to create a virus-rich atmosphere in a closed space, especially if they’re screaming.

Some news

On Friday, the Trump Administration fired Geoffrey Berman, the US attorney for the southern district of New York, which was news to him. Yesterday he said he woudn’t be leaving his post until the Senate confirms his replacement, but today he just got straight-up fired. Berman’s office was investigating Rudy Giuliani and other Trump allies.

Also on Friday, Gov. Cooper vetoed the bar bill that would have allowed bars and gyms to reopen.

We’re ripping down Confederate monuments all over the place.

The numbers continue to mount.

The numbers

1,549 new cases in North Carolina today, making 51,389 total diagnoses. They come on 19,028 tests. That’s a positive rate of 8.14 percent. We’ve had 1,215 deaths and at least 29,219 recoveries. That’s 20,955 active cases.

Forsyth County totals 2,497 diagnoses, with 34 so far today. One new death makes 28.

Guilford County has 2,352 total diagnoses, with 71 new ones today. One new death makes 106.

In case you’re curious, here’s Oklahoma’s numbers: Just over 10,000 total diagnoses.

A diversion

You’ve got to watch God’s Little Acre, a star-studded 1958 film based on of of the best-selling novels of all time. by Erskine Caldwell. It’s got Tina Louise, Buddy Hackett, Michael Landon and a slew of other big 1950s stars. It’s a comedy, but it’s totally subversive, featuring a labor uprising in a Southern town.

Program notes