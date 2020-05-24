Daily corona round-up

Speechless on a Saturday night

I don’t quite know what to say. As North Carolina entered Phase 2 of our recovery, we had our worst day yet and our nation hit a gruesome milestone. It’s all numbers tonight, and there’s no escaping them.

The numbers

By this time tomorrow, more than 100,000 people in the United States will have died from COVID-19 since January. That’s slightly below the population of High Point.

There are 1.43 million active cases in the US — that’s roughly the population of San Diego.

North Carolina added 1,107 cases today. That’s enough to fill every seat in the Carolina Theatre, including the toilets. It’s our single worst day yet in terms of new cases.

Forsyth County adds 25 of those, for 894 total. Take away 95 recoveries and seven deaths, and we have 787 active cases.

Guilford County has 977 total diagnoses — we will break 1,000 by Monday — which means just two new ones. But there are 49 deaths and 43 recoveries, meaning there are 885 active cases.

Between Guilford and Forsyth, there are enough active cases to fill the UNCG Auditorium — 1,672.

A diversion

I’m digging the vintage animated features they’re got on YouTube. Tonight I’ve got Watership Down, the 1978 adaptation of Richard Adams’ 1972 novel about… bunnies. But these are bunnies that fight, scheme and go to war. I watched this when I was a kid and I still think about it probably once a month. Now I make my nightmares yours.

Program notes