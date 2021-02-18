Waiting on the ice

I spent all day waiting on the ice storm that never quite came, but I’m expecting trouble overnight as the temperature drops and the tree limbs start to snap. I’m taking precautions just in case our power goes out again. The second ice storm is always worse than the first.

Gov. Cooper says he won’t support a bill to force kids back into school — but that schools that are ready may practice in-person learning. He also talked about lessening some restrictions in a couple weeks. Which would be nice!

The number are indeed dropping. Let’s check in.

The numbers

I spoke too soon: 3,916 new cases today in NC, trending up. But a 6.2 percent positive test rate portends good things to come.

Guilford has 151 new cases, seven new deaths for 506.

Forsyth adds 110.

Vaccination numbers: 1,185,865 have had the first dose, 584,670 are fully vaccinated. That’s 5.6 percent of the population. Getting there!

A diversion

I know I could use a laugh. And I didn’t know that there was a cartoon based on the Gary Larson one-panel comic The Far Side. Here’s Vol. II and it’s quite weird.

Program notes