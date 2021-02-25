SOL
I left the house on this beautiful Thursday a couple times: once for a run on the greenway, which jostled my old bones, and another to come to my office where I am now. I had planned on getting some stuff form the vending machine, but I forgot my wallet, and all I have are a couple twenties in my pocket.
I suck at leaving the house now. But I’m trying again tomorrow.
In TCB this week
It’s our seventh anniversary!
Here’s a couple pieces about local artists doing big things after they left: an actor from Winston-Salem playing a demonslayer on a Netflix show, and my old friend Afika Nxumalo, who has a big, new song in a big, new movie.
The numbers
- 3,351 new cases in North Carolina today and I feel like a fool, like I’ve put too much faith in the wrong people, like people really don’t understand what’s at stake. And 63 new deaths (11,137). But then….
- Hospitalizations drop below 1,500 though!
- Positive test rate 4.5 percent!
- 7.2 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated!
- Guilford adds 121. Five new deaths (518); 2,266 active cases.
- Forsyth adds 143. Five new deaths (345).
A diversion
I’m tired and I don’t want to get into a whole thing. So here’s a classically trained flautist listening to Jethro Tull for the first time.
Program notes
- How you gonna say no to a little Van Gogh? Here’s “Bouquet of Flowers in a Vase,” from 1890. Thanks to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s public-domain collection.
- If you’d like to help Triad City Beat, please consider becoming a supporter. You could also give us a like on Facebook and share our stories on Twitter.