What’d I miss?
It’s been a big day for me — I showered and put on clean clothes and left the house by 9 a.m., spent the entire day doing business! Forgive the exclamation point, but it’s been awhile since I had a full day of face-to-face action in the books.
So I have not been doomscrolling, not even a little, all day. What happened? Is Trump still president? Did white supremacists storm anything? Any more of those sweet #NoFlyList videos surface?
Anyway: Coronavirus is still happening, all day long.
The numbers
- A spike in North Carolina: 9,853 new cases, for 650,926 total. We have 80 new deaths for 7,825.
- 3,990 hospitalized, most ever.
- 11.1 positive test rate, trending down
- 44,271 completed vaccine cycles, almost double yesterdays. 238,344 have had the first show, again double yesterday.
- Some advice. forGuilford County: Slow tf down. 562 new cases makes 27,054. With 336 deaths (+0) and 4,881 current cases, 262 of them hospitalized.
- Forsyth gets 327 new ones, 24,103 total. With 237 deaths (+1), 4,536 current cases.
A diversion
I think we should all watch The Diary of Anne Frank, an animated version from 1995. Because in spite of everything, I still believe that people are really good at heart.
Program notes
- “Sir Walter Scott at Abbotsford,” British, from the late 1800s. That’s all we know, really. Thanks to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s public-domain collection.
- If you’d like to help Triad City Beat, please consider becoming a supporter. You could also give us a like on Facebook and share our stories on Twitter.