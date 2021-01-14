Daily corona round-up

What’d I miss?

It’s been a big day for me — I showered and put on clean clothes and left the house by 9 a.m., spent the entire day doing business! Forgive the exclamation point, but it’s been awhile since I had a full day of face-to-face action in the books.

So I have not been doomscrolling, not even a little, all day. What happened? Is Trump still president? Did white supremacists storm anything? Any more of those sweet #NoFlyList videos surface?

Anyway: Coronavirus is still happening, all day long.

The numbers

A spike in North Carolina: 9,853 new cases, for 650,926 total. We have 80 new deaths for 7,825. 3,990 hospitalized, most ever. 11.1 positive test rate, trending down 44,271 completed vaccine cycles, almost double yesterdays. 238,344 have had the first show, again double yesterday.

Some advice. forGuilford County: Slow tf down. 562 new cases makes 27,054. With 336 deaths (+0) and 4,881 current cases, 262 of them hospitalized.

Forsyth gets 327 new ones, 24,103 total. With 237 deaths (+1), 4,536 current cases.

A diversion

I think we should all watch The Diary of Anne Frank, an animated version from 1995. Because in spite of everything, I still believe that people are really good at heart.

Program notes