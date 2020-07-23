Daily corona round-up

The good kind of rain

Yeah, the storm came out of nowhere today — I got caught in int myself while I was livestreaming a press conference in Winston-Salem, and I drove back to Greensboro in a wild maelstrom. But I didn’t mind. We’ve had days on end of crushing heat, with no relief. The rain is welcome, refreshing, a nice change of pace.

Watch out for flash floods, though.

The numbers

North Carolina’s 1,892 new-case count today is a decrease from yesterday’s new cases. Still, we’ve got 106,893 all told. 1,188 hospitalizations means no new ones. Positive-test rate creeps up a point to 9 percent.

Forsyth County adds 59 new cases, that’s 4,402 total, with 2,771 recoveries ands 41 deaths.

Guilford County adds 219 in a rough couple days (151 yesterday), with a new total of 4,482. 2,286 have recovered and 135 have died.

A diversion

I’m digging these old Rankin/Bass claymation specials. Most of them were holiday-themed (Santa Claus is Coming to Town, Etc.). But this one, The Emperor’s New Clothes, uses a nice piece of public-domain property. This one’s from 1972.

Program notes