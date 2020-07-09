Daily corona round-up

Marking time

Apologies for missing yesterday’s update, folks. I was out covering the protest in Winston-Salem, where four of the leaders were arrested by the Forsyth County Detention Center. Read all about it (with video!)

It’s been 112 days since I started making this more or less daily post about the coronavirus in our state and our counties — sometimes I can’t wait to type it out and sometimes I resent the hell out of it. But it’s become something of a habit.

It’s given a staccato rhythm to my week, in between writing time, production, zipping out to cover protests, sales meetings and other business — I’m still the publisher, and putting out a weekly newspaper is still a huge pain in the ass.

From this perch I’ve watched the disaster unfold in slow motion. I can remember when we had barely any cases in Forsyth and Guilford, going days without any new cases. Now we get around 50 a day each. I’ve watched the hospital beds fill, read the executive orders, witnessed rampant masklessness throughout the state, clocked the numbers and done the math.

And I will tell you, my friends: Today I am truly worried.

We are nearing the end of the $600 weekly unemployment bonus. The PPP program was designed to last until about the middle of this month. What happens then?

COVID-19 is running wild in our state, where some people are still talking about opening up bars and rock shows, and our kids are supposed to start school in a few weeks with no real plan in place and very few prospects for a safe semester of in-person classes. As you’ll see, our college campuses are already experiencing outbreaks.

I must stress again: There doesn’t seem to be any plan — for schools, for businesses, for the cliff over which our economy is headed, for reduction of the virus or even for the election, a big one, which is coming up sooner than you think.

It’s a lot. Sometimes, all I can do about it is write the night’s update. Thanks for being here with me.

Some news

Since we last met, Gov. Cooper vetoed a slew of bills, some of which would have hastened the reopening of the state. Two would have reopened bars and skating rinks. Another would have allowed for concealed carry in churches and their affiliated schools. Another would have prevented the governor from canceling Fourth of July fireworks displays. He also vetoed the controversial Senate bill that would have tightened up public death records. The House was unable to override these vetoes. Gov. Cooper still has SB 226 on his desk, that would allow bar owners to delay their ABC permit payments.

Five Black Lives Matter protesters were arrested last night in Winston-Salem.

Hops Burger Bar has temporarily closed all it locations due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

A number of student athletes and athletic staff at NC State and UNC-Chapel Hill have tested positive for COVID-19. The ACC has suspended all fall sports until at least Sept. 1. The Ivy League has already canceled all sports until January 2021.



The numbers

A diversion

Ladies and gentlemen, may I present the premiere country-western troubador for our times and others: the great Unknown Hinson, in a recorded performance just made available today — a live one from the Visulite Theatre in Charlotte back in January 2020. For the uninitiated: Unknown must be seen to be believed.

