GHOE no go

Let’s get a quick tally. Winston-Salem Open is canceled. The Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership Summer Music Series is canceled. The Guilford Green Gala is canceled.

And today, NC A&T University canceled GHOE — all in-person homecoming activities, including the parade and every single university party.

From the email:

“After a great deal of discussion, we believe this difficult decision is the appropriate route to mitigate and reduce the potential spread of COVID-19,” said Teresa Davis, associate vice chancellor for Alumni Relations. “Although we are deeply disappointed we will not be able to honor this highly-anticipated tradition, we believe if we make the necessary sacrifices now, we hope to be able to see everyone next year, with even more anticipation, excitement and enthusiasm.”

The game itself, however, is still on for Oct. 31.

The numbers

Another uptick in North Carolina: 1,333 new cases on 21,720 tests — 6.14 percent positive.

Forsyth County totals 2,372, including 39 new ones. One new death makes 26. There have been 1,475 recoveries, making 871 left.

Guilford County has 2,244, including 50 new cases today. No new deaths (101) and 46 new recoveries to make 1,197. 946 cases left.

