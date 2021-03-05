Coronavirus daily update: Thursday, March 4

Spring fever

Were you out there today? Did you feel it? The warm sun? The balmy air? Did you open your car windows? Linger awhile after lunch? wear one fewer layer of clothing to celebrate the first flushes of spring?

Like the song says, spring is coming. It’s pretty much here.

Some news

Some of the protesters arrested in Alamance County aree having their day in court.

The Center for Visual Artists has a new exhibit, with soul.

The Growdega mobile food pantry is cruising High Point’s food deserts.

The Japanese practice of forest-bathing is catching on in the Triad.

Everybody loves the Greensboro Urban Loop.

The numbers

Two days of growth in NC’s new case count: 2,502 today, 2,145 yesterday; 11,399 deaths. Hospitalizations declining steadily: 1,290 right now. 4.2 percent positive-test rate! Quite good. 8.7 percent of the state has been fully vaccinated (913,296).

Guilford County is not really slowing down. 132 new cases today.

Forsyth County adds 81.

A diversion

I can’t believe this movie is on YouTube: Hot Stuff, from 1979, starring Dom DeLuise, Suzanne Pleshette, Jerry Reed and the guy from “The Electric Company” (which I will drop here soon). I saw this in a drive-in with my parents when I was 9 years old.

