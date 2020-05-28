Daily corona round-up

Executive actions

Let’s start with Trump, who’s always eager to suck up bandwidth in the news cycle. Today’s pearl-clutcher is an executive order issued in haste after Twitter censored one of his tweets yesterday.

Yesterday.

I don’t know what it all means, or if it’s enforceable. Here’e the link to the document again — let me know if you can figure it out.

Meanwhile in North Carolina, both the House and Senate passed a bill allowing bars to open at a limited capacity. It awaits the governor’s signature. Said Gov. Cooper at a presser earlier today (TV got it up first):

We’re six days into Phase 2 and on a day when we’re seeing some of our highest numbers of hospitalizations and death, the senate wants to open bars. These decisions are difficult, but they are made with daily briefings from doctors and healthcare experts.

Maybe I’m way off base here, but I don’t think we should be applying a political solution to a biological problem. The numbers speak for themselves.

The numbers

784 new cases in North Carolina; 10,968 tests completed. That’s 7.1 percent. Meh. We’ve still got more than 700 people in the hospital with COVID-19. We’re waiting on some new numbers for recoveries, which haven’t changed in days.

Things are escalating in Forsyth County, where a snazzy new interface doesn’t dull the sting of 97 new cases, making 1,160 total. A weekly breakdown for Forsyth hit today. But it doesn’t include today’s numbers.

Guilford County added 130 new cases today; 56 have died, 602 have recovered and 204 are in the hospital.

A diversion

I’ve been diving down the YouTube rabbit hole for classic and strange TV moments for a couple months now, long enough that the algorithm is starting to kick in. YouTube itself made this suggestion, and it’s spot on: The final episode of “The Hanna-Barbera Happy Hour” that aired May 11, 1978. It’s got music, puppets and Tom Bosley — exactly my kind of thing. It’s like the old days, when my TiVo used to hook me up with old episodes of “MacGyver.”

Program notes