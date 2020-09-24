Daily corona round-up

‘White power’ and the preacher

What is there to say about the North Carolina preacher who shouted, “White power!” towards some activists during a Trump truck parade in Alamance County? That he shouldn’t have done it? That we won’t judge the entire event by those words shouted from a moving pickup? That this has nothing to do with Trump?

Come on.

The news is getting me down, man. So let’s drop in on our area colleges and universities to see how they’re doing with the coronavirus. And how about we call it “College coronavirus count”?

College coronavirus count

A&T — 40 cumulative cases since July 1 among students, 22 among employees, with five students and three employees testing positive last week.

Bennett College — No cases (remote learning)

Greensboro College — Three active cases on campus, four recovered.

Guilford College — Seventeen cases to date, five current cases in quarantine.

High Point University — Four active cases among the faculty, 91 among the students.

UNCG — Four students tested positive this week. In all, 81 students, seven faculty/staff and three contractors have tested positive since July 1.

UNCSA — Zero active cases on campus, with a single diagnosis since July and three staff diagnoses.

WSSU — Zero active cases on campus, 41 total diagnoses since March.

Wake Forest — Fifty-two “known, conformed cases for the last 14 days,” and 130 total since Aug. 17.

The numbers

North Carolina jumps to 1,688 new cases today. That’s more than twice as many as we had just three days ago. 198,189 total. We will crack 200K before the weekend is through. 3,379 deaths (+58, 1.7 percent) 4.8 percent positive test rate, which is actually great.

Forsyth County adds 23, for 6,909, with 6,343 recoveries (91.81 percent) and 97 deaths (1.4 percent)

Guilford County adds 53 new cases for 8,392, with 4,942 recoveries (58.89 percent), and 171 deaths (2.04 percent).

A diversion

Hey! Let’s watch a documentary from the American Holocaust Museum about the events that led to Hitler’s rise in Germany! For no particular reason!

Program notes