Daily corona round-up

The Mountaineer Edition

I’m headed up the mountain as soon as I post this update, to drop off a brand-new Mountaineer at App State and another, more seasoned one as the semester kicks off.

It’s jacked: They will have to take a health survey every morning, before they can leave their dorms. Many classes will be online. Student life will be drastically different.

But it beats sitting in their rooms until Christmas.

I’m clocking the COVID-19 cases there, on the side. Watauga County has had just 316 diagnoses this entire time, and no deaths.

This will be fine.

The numbers

NC adds 1,051 — barely four figures! — for 137,895 total. Hospitalizations leveling off at 1,022. New recovery numbers: 116,969, a jump of more than 11,000 since last week. 2,198 deaths

Guilford County adds 40, with 5,693 total; 53 new recoveries (3,303); three new deaths (152).

No reporting yet from Forsyth County, which has 5,286 cases so far.

A diversion

On Set. 1, 2007, the Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the fifth-ranked Wolverines of Michigan — in Michigan! — in a crazy, crazy game, one of the great upsets in college football this century. It put App State’s program on the map. There won’t be much, if any, college football this year. But maybe this game replay will get you through.

Program notes