Daily corona round-up

Revenge of the Post Office

Today Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, of Greensboro, declared that the enterprise under his charge would henceforth refrain from removing sorting machines form busy branches, removing public mail drops, cutting carrier hours and all of the other things that made it look like he was trying to help Trump ratfck this election.

He’s scheduled to testify before the Senate on Friday.

