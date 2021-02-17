Earning my dinner
Once upon a time I was a simple freelance writer, juggling pitches and stories from a table at the Green Bean and, later, an actual home office with a window and a door and everything. I worked a good four or five hours a day back then, just enough, I used to say, to earn my dinner.
Now my dinner is warming on the stove while I knock out this last task of the day. Sorry, I’ve got no news; I’ve been at it for about 11 hours today and I am fucking starving.
The numbers
- 1,988 new cases in North Carolina. Outstanding!
- 120 new cases in Guilford. Not bad!
- 78 new cases in Forsyth!
- Hospitalizations down below 2000! Positive test rate 7.4 percent!
- 61 new deaths (10,562).
A diversion
How about some Tina Turner? Here’s a vintage 1992 live performance, The Girl from Nutbush. Did you know Tina Turner became a Swedish citizen in 2013? Neither did I!
Program notes
- “Portrait of a Venetian Senator,” by Catena, around 1525. Thanks to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s public-domain collection.
