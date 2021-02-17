Earning my dinner

Once upon a time I was a simple freelance writer, juggling pitches and stories from a table at the Green Bean and, later, an actual home office with a window and a door and everything. I worked a good four or five hours a day back then, just enough, I used to say, to earn my dinner.

Now my dinner is warming on the stove while I knock out this last task of the day. Sorry, I’ve got no news; I’ve been at it for about 11 hours today and I am fucking starving.

The numbers

1,988 new cases in North Carolina. Outstanding!

120 new cases in Guilford. Not bad!

78 new cases in Forsyth!

Hospitalizations down below 2000! Positive test rate 7.4 percent!

61 new deaths (10,562).

A diversion

How about some Tina Turner? Here’s a vintage 1992 live performance, The Girl from Nutbush. Did you know Tina Turner became a Swedish citizen in 2013? Neither did I!

Program notes