One week later
Does it seem strange to anyone else that a week has gone by since the president incited a crowd to take over the capitol building in a wild, dirty and bloody insurrection attempt, and that guy is still president?
Strange that the first we heard from the federal government was today, when the FBI and justice department held a press conference without their respective heads?
Strange that Trump, who acknowledged the riot today in Alamo, Texas, warned President-Elect Joe Biden, in regards to invoking the 25th Amendment: “Be careful what you wish for.”
It’s fucking sinister, man. And we don’t want to play ball with them.
Meanwhile, there’s this pandemic that’s not going away.
The numbers
- In North Carolina, 6,851 new cases to make 635,975, 58,103 of which are antigen-positive cases.
- 7,638 deaths, which is 60 more than yesterday.
- 3,940 hospitalized
- 14.7 positive test rate, trending up.
- Vaccine numbers! So far, 20,608 are fully vaccinated, and 173,928 have gotten the first dose.
- Guilford County adds 681. Ouch. 25,893 total. Seven new deaths for 336, and 4,500 active cases, 245 of them hospitalized.
- All we know about Forsyth through the county site is 256 new cases, 23,660 total. 235 total deaths (+0).
A diversion
Something random from the YouTube rabbithole: Lady Windermere’s Fan from 1925, “A play about a good woman.” It’s an Oscar Wilde, given the Silent Era Hollywood treatment.
Program notes
