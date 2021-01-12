Daily corona round-up

One week later

Does it seem strange to anyone else that a week has gone by since the president incited a crowd to take over the capitol building in a wild, dirty and bloody insurrection attempt, and that guy is still president?

Strange that the first we heard from the federal government was today, when the FBI and justice department held a press conference without their respective heads?

Strange that Trump, who acknowledged the riot today in Alamo, Texas, warned President-Elect Joe Biden, in regards to invoking the 25th Amendment: “Be careful what you wish for.”

It’s fucking sinister, man. And we don’t want to play ball with them.

Meanwhile, there’s this pandemic that’s not going away.

The numbers

In North Carolina, 6,851 new cases to make 635,975, 58,103 of which are antigen-positive cases. 7,638 deaths, which is 60 more than yesterday. 3,940 hospitalized 14.7 positive test rate, trending up. Vaccine numbers! So far, 20,608 are fully vaccinated, and 173,928 have gotten the first dose.

Guilford County adds 681. Ouch. 25,893 total. Seven new deaths for 336, and 4,500 active cases, 245 of them hospitalized.

All we know about Forsyth through the county site is 256 new cases, 23,660 total. 235 total deaths (+0).



A diversion

Something random from the YouTube rabbithole: Lady Windermere’s Fan from 1925, “A play about a good woman.” It’s an Oscar Wilde, given the Silent Era Hollywood treatment.

Program notes