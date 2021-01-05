Daily corona round-up

Necessarily, the news

We’re taking it one day at a time over here at my house, where a coronavirus scare has shaken things up and the highest-functioning adult, which would be me, is obsessed with the news cycle, which has boiled down to this:

The Senate race in Georgia, which may or may not be decided tonight, and

Tomorrow in Washington DC, where Pence is supposed to count the votes for Biden. There will be debate on the floor and in chambers, and the right-wing nutjobs are beginning to gather. City police arrested the leader of the Proud Boys last night. He was heavily armed. despite being a felon.

There is nothing else. Not right now. It’s all I can do to look at the numbers.

The numbers

In North Carolina today, 5,285 new ones. We’ve had 575,396 in our state so far, with 55 new deaths for 6,996. Hospitalizations spike to 3,781 16.2 percent positive test rate, trending down.

Guilford County’s count grows by 523 today. Yes, that is a lot. 312 deaths (+0), 4,847 current cases, 238 of them hospitalized.

Forsyth County, where they’re currently slinging vaccines to the old folks, is shifting data away from Facebook and onto this page, which reports 164 new cases today, 21,691 total, 231 deaths. Having trouble finding recover/hospitalization numbers, but I will tinker with the dashboard.

A diversion

Every year, on Public Domain Day, a slew of “new” works becomes free to use. I love the public domain! This year’s crop all came from 1925, and I’m culling some of the best this week. Here’s Buster Keaton in Go West, an adventure film from the end of the Silent Era. You could make a bater film on your phone.

Program notes