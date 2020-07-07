Daily corona round-up

At least we’re not Florida

Okay, so things may not be going all that great in terms of coronavirus in North Carolina. But good Christ, look at what’s happening in Florida, where the 7-day average is more than 8,500 new cases per day, even after re-closing bars and beaches in advance of the holiday weekend.

Also, Arizona sucks, with more than 3,000 new cases a day right now.

Some news

The numbers

A diversion

I’ve been disappointed in my fellow humans lately, getting cynical about the virus and our response to it, growing weary of trying to explain things to people who don’t want to understand them. I’m mad, dammit. So why not watch “It’s a Mad Mad Mad Mad World,” a delightful 1963 comedy that’s part mystery, part road race and still pretty funny, I’d imagine. It stars Spencer Tracy, Milton Berle, Sid Caesar, Buddy Hackett, Ethel Merman and Mickey Rooney, along with old Hollywood stars like Jimmy Durante. Warning: It’s got commercials.

Program notes

