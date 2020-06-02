Daily corona round-up

Our frenetic news cycle

Boy howdy are things moving along. I’m going to try to finish tonight’s update before hitting the streets. Let’s get right to it, shall we?

Some news

Greensboro and High Point remain under curfew: 8 p.m.-6 a.m. There is no curfew in Winston-Salem.

Yesterday, High Point shut down public transit indefinitely after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Today they shut down the municipal building for the exact same reason.

Two days ago, Gov. Cooper mobilized the National Guard to deal with crowd behavior during this time of protest.

Today, Cooper told the RNC that the planned convention in Charlotte would have to be smaller than they wanted, and that face-coverings would be mandatory. Sortry, can;t find a link to the actual letter right now so Politico gets the nod.

NC Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley issued an emergency directive halting evictions in the state until June 21.

The numbers

There are 626 new cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, discovered in 12,273 tests. That’s 5.1 percent. 716 people are currently hospitalized, using 77 percent of our available inpatient beds, 23 percent of available respirators and 80 percent of ICU space.

Guilford County has 79 new cases today, making 1,352 total diagnoses against 729 recoveries and 70 deaths; 230 are hospitalized.

Forsyth County clocks 24 new cases, for 1,475. Still sitting tight at 95 recoveries; no new ones registered since April 18.

A diversion

Sorry, no diversions. We need you here, now. Check our Facebook page for tonight’s live feed.

Program notes