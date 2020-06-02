Daily corona round-up

Our frenetic news cycle

Boy howdy are things moving along. I’m going to try to finish tonight’s update before hitting the streets. Let’s get right to it, shall we?

Some news

  • Greensboro and High Point remain under curfew: 8 p.m.-6 a.m. There is no curfew in Winston-Salem.
  • Yesterday, High Point shut down public transit indefinitely after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Today they shut down the municipal building for the exact same reason.
  • Two days ago, Gov. Cooper mobilized the National Guard to deal with crowd behavior during this time of protest.
  • Today, Cooper told the RNC that the planned convention in Charlotte would have to be smaller than they wanted, and that face-coverings would be mandatory. Sortry, can;t find a link to the actual letter right now so Politico gets the nod.
  • NC Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley issued an emergency directive halting evictions in the state until June 21.

The numbers

A diversion

Sorry, no diversions. We need you here, now. Check our Facebook page for tonight’s live feed.

Program notes

