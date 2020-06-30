Daily corona round-up

The lost quarter

It’s the last day of June, which means that we’ve endured one full quarter of life under the coronavirus. In these three months we’ve shuttered huge tracts of the United States economy — in May, just 52.8 percent of the US population had a job. In the past 14 weeks, 47 million Americans have filed for unemployment. States and municipalities are scrambling because of anticipated loss in tax revenue. The Payment Protection Program ends today, with a $130 billion surplus. The $600-per-week unemployment bonus is set to expire in July, as is Phase 2 in North Carolina’s recovery, after which bars, gyms and other businesses can reopen.

Some news

Dr Fauci came on TV today to warn that we’re possible on pace to hit 100,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day in the US, largely due to growth in the West and the South. Yes, us.

Also, they’re speeding up the vaccine.

ProPublica continues its crusade against NC with a deep dive about how we became the worst states in the union for the unemployed.

We’re still awaiting more reporting on the death of John Neville, who died in the Forsyth County Jail in December but we’re just finding out about it now.

Gov. Cooper announced that we’ll be testing every employee and resident of every nursing home in the state, because that’s where the worst outbreaks have been happening.

The numbers

