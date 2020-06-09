White folks talking
Here’s hoping that, after more than a week of protesting police brutality against black people, white folks have been talking about these issues, recognizing their roles in white-supremacist systems and acknowledging their collective privilege.
Here’s hoping that we can get a handle on the coronavirus in North Carolina, where things are not going all that great.
Here’s hoping for change, because we can’t do this forever.
Some news
- Gov. Roy Cooper has officially shut down Ace Speedway in Alamance County after events of more than 2,000 people were held there, directly against the executive order.
- He also created the state Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice. They’ll be studying the problem of racial disparities from a number of angles. Worth a skim.
- We’ve got another bill proposing to open bars and gyms. And also a lawsuit.
The numbers
- North Carolina counted 676 new cases today, which is now considered a low number. They came on 15,598 tests, 4.33 percent, which is not bad.
- But the recent surge may soon tax our hospital capacity — we’re currently using 75 percent of inpatient beds and 83 percent of ICU beds.
- Forsyth County continues to accelerate: 90 new cases today, for a total of 1,898 diagnoses.
- According to county data (which seems incomplete, as there hasn’t been a recovery posted since April 18), there are 1,785 active cases.
- Guilford County reports 108 new cases today, for 1,779 total. With 928 recoveries and 87 deaths, that leaves 764 active cases.
- We are fourth in the nation in terms of case acceleration, leading me to believe that we suck at this.
A diversion
Jimmie Walker’s career could have gone a lot of different ways. He was there at the dawn of black Hollywood, moving effortlessly from DJ to stand-up to television, though he always ended up in stereotypical roles that accented his awkward, gangly frame and penchant for rhyme. But Jimmie Walker is a legend, not because of his catchphrase, “Dy-no-mite!” but because of Let’s Do It Again, a feature film from 1975 also starring Bill Cosby (now disgraced) and Sydney Poitier (not). Bootney Farnsworth, the boxer, is the best role Jimmie Walker ever played. I found it on YouTube for a fine diversion.
Program notes
