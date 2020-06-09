White folks talking

Here’s hoping that, after more than a week of protesting police brutality against black people, white folks have been talking about these issues, recognizing their roles in white-supremacist systems and acknowledging their collective privilege.

Here’s hoping that we can get a handle on the coronavirus in North Carolina, where things are not going all that great.

Here’s hoping for change, because we can’t do this forever.

Some news

Gov. Roy Cooper has officially shut down Ace Speedway in Alamance County after events of more than 2,000 people were held there, directly against the executive order.

He also created the state Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice. They’ll be studying the problem of racial disparities from a number of angles. Worth a skim.

We’ve got another bill proposing to open bars and gyms. And also a lawsuit.

The numbers

North Carolina counted 676 new cases today, which is now considered a low number. They came on 15,598 tests, 4.33 percent, which is not bad. But the recent surge may soon tax our hospital capacity — we’re currently using 75 percent of inpatient beds and 83 percent of ICU beds.

Forsyth County continues to accelerate: 90 new cases today, for a total of 1,898 diagnoses. According to county data (which seems incomplete, as there hasn’t been a recovery posted since April 18), there are 1,785 active cases.

Guilford County reports 108 new cases today, for 1,779 total. With 928 recoveries and 87 deaths, that leaves 764 active cases.

We are fourth in the nation in terms of case acceleration, leading me to believe that we suck at this.

A diversion

Jimmie Walker’s career could have gone a lot of different ways. He was there at the dawn of black Hollywood, moving effortlessly from DJ to stand-up to television, though he always ended up in stereotypical roles that accented his awkward, gangly frame and penchant for rhyme. But Jimmie Walker is a legend, not because of his catchphrase, “Dy-no-mite!” but because of Let’s Do It Again, a feature film from 1975 also starring Bill Cosby (now disgraced) and Sydney Poitier (not). Bootney Farnsworth, the boxer, is the best role Jimmie Walker ever played. I found it on YouTube for a fine diversion.

Program notes