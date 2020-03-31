Burying our own

There’s a lot of news happening while everyone is staying at home. The Justice Department is investigating the FBI. There was a shooter at an Asheville courthouse today. And everybody is watching “Tiger King.”

But the news from home seems so much more relvant.

The news

Both Guilford and Forsyth counties recorded their first deaths due to COVID-19 today. Guilford’s case was a 78-year-old man with underlying health conditions who died on Tuesday. No more details were available about the Forsyth case at this time.

Over at NC Policy Watch, Lisa Sorg does some prognosticating about North Carolina’s future. It’s not great. But it could be worse.

The Winston-Salem Symphony has canceled the rest of its season. The Tanger Center in Greensboro, which was scheduled to open this month, is rescheduling events as early as July 11.

Here’s a new tool: A real-time health weather map of the US. I have not figured out how to read it yet. But this is a fine segue into the numbers.

The numbers

As noted, Guilford and Forsyth have officially lost people to COVID-19. Guilford finishes the day with 50 cases — that’s up six cases. Forsyth added two more for a total of 42.

There are 1,522 cases of COVID-19 documented in North Carolina. That’s up 149 cases from yesterday, which is not as big a jump as the previous day’s 186-case increase.

Stay home. It’s working.

A diversion

You had to know it was only a matter of time before Chad Nance released a video about this whole thing. This one, orchestrated by Dale Cole and performed with the Virtual Village, hit social media today: a who’s who of Winston-Salem culturati doing what they do: collaborating and having fun.

Program notes