GTFOOHWTS
We can do without the nonsense at this crucial juncture in history, thank you very much. So please take it elsewhere.
What’s real: Thom Tillis clinched re-election today, a crucial Republican seat in the Senate. How do we know, when all the cotes are not yet tallied? Math. And also because Cal Cunningham conceded today, which is a normal thing to do under the circumstances.
In other news, North Carolina is on an extended Phase 3 as coronavirus cases are rising. Nut graf: Indoor groups are dropped from 25 people to 10. It’s bad for bars and restaurants, but good for defeating coronavirus.
College football is kinda screwed.
The numbers
- The US added 111,358 new cases today, for more than 10.5 million. 1,104 US deaths today, making 245,560.
- North Carolina has another big day: 2,582 new ones, for 283,895. 45 new deaths for 4,660.
- New high in NC hospitalizations: 1,230
- Positive test rate 7.5 percent
- Let’s begin with Forsyth County, where 106 new cases makes 10,156, along with 137 deaths. 1,299 cases the last 14 days.
- Guilford County has 102 new, for 12,718. One new death for 208 and 10,954 recoveries makes 1,556 active cases. I’m betting you know one of them.
A diversion
The Man Who Came to Dinner is a classic piece of theater about a houseguest who just will not leave. Here’s a radio play of the work, starring Lucille Ball.
Program notes
- For tonight’s featured image, we’ve got “Tobit Burying the Dead” by Andrea di Leone, 1640s. Taken from the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s public-domain collection.
- For tonight's featured image, we've got "Tobit Burying the Dead" by Andrea di Leone, 1640s. Taken from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's public-domain collection.