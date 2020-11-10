Daily corona round-up

GTFOOHWTS

We can do without the nonsense at this crucial juncture in history, thank you very much. So please take it elsewhere.

What’s real: Thom Tillis clinched re-election today, a crucial Republican seat in the Senate. How do we know, when all the cotes are not yet tallied? Math. And also because Cal Cunningham conceded today, which is a normal thing to do under the circumstances.

In other news, North Carolina is on an extended Phase 3 as coronavirus cases are rising. Nut graf: Indoor groups are dropped from 25 people to 10. It’s bad for bars and restaurants, but good for defeating coronavirus.

College football is kinda screwed.

The numbers

The US added 111,358 new cases today, for more than 10.5 million. 1,104 US deaths today, making 245,560.

North Carolina has another big day: 2,582 new ones, for 283,895. 45 new deaths for 4,660. New high in NC hospitalizations: 1,230 Positive test rate 7.5 percent

Let’s begin with Forsyth County, where 106 new cases makes 10,156, along with 137 deaths. 1,299 cases the last 14 days.

Guilford County has 102 new, for 12,718. One new death for 208 and 10,954 recoveries makes 1,556 active cases. I’m betting you know one of them.

A diversion

The Man Who Came to Dinner is a classic piece of theater about a houseguest who just will not leave. Here’s a radio play of the work, starring Lucille Ball.

Program notes