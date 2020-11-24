Daily corona round-up

The last Tuesday

It’s a couple days before Thanksgiving and I’m ready to punch out for a few days, but I have a few moments to take a look at the numbers and drop some news.

The numbers

3,100 in NC today. 323,751 all told, 5,074 dead (1.57 percent). 1,724 hospitalized, a new high. 6.5 percent positive test rate.

Forsyth County adds 145 new ones for 12,394. 10,033 have recovered and 158 (+1) have died. 2,203 active cases.

Guilford County has 104 more today, for 14,416. 12,923 recoveries and 225 deaths (+6). 1,267 active cases, 151 of them hospitalized.

A diversion

I’m in the South Carolina lowlands right now, amidst (amid?) live oaks and Spanish moss, the smell of the water in the air. This is Pat Conroy territory, but most of his movies are not free on YouTube. But this one is! The Water is Wide is Conroy’s memoir from his days as a teacher of underprivileged youth. He was awesome, and this is worth a watch.

Program notes