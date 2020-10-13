Daily corona round-up

The news never stops

Nope, it never does, though sometimes the act of hunting and gathering it can be exhausting, and these days the cycle is moving so fast that if you kick an item over to the next day, it often gets displaced by newer, better or more outrageous stuff.

Still, we try.

Some news

There’s been a coronavirus cluster among the UNCG women’s basketball team.

Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch announced he will step down in June 2021.

Here’s how Trump might steal the election, in North Carolina and the other Top 6 swing states.

SCOTUS hearings in the Senate for Amy Coney Barrett drag on through a second day. So far: Way better than Kavanagh.

After news of his extramarital affair — and possible affairs — Democrat US Senate candidate is still leading in the polls, and has actually risen in some. Doesn’t say much for Sen. Thom Tillis, who himself is on his third wife.

At least one coronavirus vaccine trial — Johnson & Johnson’s — has been halted after a volunteer test subject got an “unexplained illness.”

There will be no uniformed police at polling places in North Carolina this year. In the past, cops have been used to suppress the vote. But they will be on hand to enforce the law.



The numbers

1,734 new cases in NC today, making 227,496. 43 more deaths for 3,816. 1,103 hospitalized. 7.1 percent positive test rate, which is bad.

Forsyth County has 60 new cases, making 7,742. Of those, 6,875 have recovered (+12, 88.80 percent) and 105 (+1, 1.36 percent) died. 762 active cases.

Guilford County adds 114 for 9,807. We’ve got 5,681 (+91, 57.93 percent) recoveries and 187 (+0, 1.91 percent) deaths. 3,939 active cases.

A diversion

If you haven’t watched Dolemite is My Name on Netflix yet, I highly suggest it. It’s probably Eddie Murphy’s best role. And after you do, watch the original Dolemite, from 1975, right here.

