Daily corona round-up

From the coffeeshop

I did it: I left my house — showered, shampooed, in fresh, clean clothes. I ran an errand! And then I posted up at the coffeeshop where, in those bygone days before the coronavirus, I used to write every single Tuesday for many years. And that’s where I’m sitting right now.

Already I’ve learned three things that have been happening around town, set up a meeting and been invited to guest on a podcast.

God I miss the streets, the cafés and bars and restaurants, the shops and markets. I miss serendipitous human interaction, the magic that happens when free-range humans bump into each other. And I wonder what will become of the culture after so much time kept apart.

Some news

Sayaka Matsuoka dropped a major work of journalism today, documenting survivors of rape culture, and a moment of reckoning through online community-building.

We don’t try to predict elections anymore.

Nominations are still open for our Best of the Beat — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Edition. Nominate your favorite hairdresser, bakery, real estate agent and more!

The numbers

North Carolina ticks upwards with 1,106 new cases today, for 186,887. But our 7-day average has leveled off. Positive test rate hovers at 5 percent. But testing in general is down.

Guilford County has 49 new cases for 7,790 total. Of those, 4,537 have recovered (+56, 58.24 percent) and 166 (+0, 2.13 percent) have died. Of the remaining 3,087 cases, 637 are hospitalized (20.63 percent).

Forsyth County adds 34 new cases and five deaths, for 6,668 and 91, respectively. 5,957 recoveries (89.34 percent). Of the remaining 620 cases, 18 are hospitalized (2.90 percent)



A diversion

In honor of my friend Dusty, proprietor of this coffeeshop and who, I suspect, is a leprechaun, I present a very bad movie about his people: 1995’s Leapin’ Leprechauns. I have not watched it.

