To fish or cut bait
People are starting to get impatient — impatient with the lockdown, impatient with the people who are flouting the lockdown, impatient with the excruciating progress the coronavirus makes as it infests our land.
Is it time to lift some restrictions? Man, I don’t know. I’m a journalist, not an epidemiologist. But hey — South Carolina and Georgia are doing it. Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to make an announcement tomorrow at 3 p.m. regarding the path forward.
In anticipation of that, let’s take a look at the numbers.
The numbers
- Forsyth County has clocked 10 more cases. That’s 141.
- Guilford County has 31 more diagnosed cases of COVID-19, making it 233 total.
- We have 7,220 cases in NC, blasting past the 7,000 mark today with 269 new ones.
- Our 7-day rolling average is 300 cases a day.
A diversion
I’ve been thinking a lot about newspapering these days, as one might imagine: about ethical coverage, about alternative revenue streams, about the essentiality of what we do in this war that can only be fought with accurate, timely information. We’ve started a new reader-donation model at Triad City Beat to better understand how to serve our readers. In honor of that, and newspapering in general, here’s the ultimate classic newspaper film, The Front Page from 1931, produced by Howard Hughes before he started collecting his own toenails.
Program notes
- Tonight’s featured image is a “Two Studies of a Man,” a drawing by Remigio Cantagallina, undated. Thanks to the National Gallery of Art‘s public-domain collection.
- As always, if you’d like to help Triad City Beat, please consider joining our mailing list, or making a donation. You could also give us a like on Facebook and share our stories. And we’re officially back on Twitter — don’t ask — it’s a long story.