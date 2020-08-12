Daily corona round-up

Mountain rain

I’m up in the mountains, with fat, steady raindrops beating on the tin roof of the cabin and a hot cup of coffee at my elbow, and your earthly problems seem so far away from me right now.

Here in Watauga County, they have only clocked 294 COVID-19 cases since March. The App State football team is preparing to play a season and the kids are moving into the dorms.

But I understand you’re having a lot of news down there.

Some news

Joe Biden has chosen Kamala Harris as his running mate. Will this change anything? I say no. But a solid pick nonetheless.

North Carolina is home to the very first US canine COVID-19 death.

The NC High School Athletic Association has amended its 2020-21 sports calendar, moving football to February, among other changes. Yes, that means no high school football until February.



The numbers

The numbers have been coming out late these last few days. Hoping it’s not connected to the new HHS website keeping the federal numbers, which are a few hundred thousand behind the actual count.

NC adds 1,166 new cases today, making 139,061 all told. Our positive-test rate has popped up to 7 percent.

Forsyth County adds 95 cases over the last two days to make 5,381 total. No new details have been posted as of yet.

Guilford County has not yet posted new numbers. As of yesterday, the total was 5,693.

A diversion

Walt Kelly’s Pogo was a newspaper comic strip that took Orwell’s Animal Farm and set it in the Okefenokee Swamp. From 1948 until 1975 it tackled political and social issue sin the guise of animal interactions. In 1980, a claymation special brought pogo to stop-action life. I Go Pogo is the story of one possum’s run for public office.

Program notes