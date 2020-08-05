Daily corona round-up

Blaming the messenger

Perhaps you couldn’t hear it, but it was there: After Gov. Roy Cooper made his announcement this afternoon delaying Phase 3 — which was set to begin in North Carolina this week — I could sense the backlash immediately, ringing from Murphy to Manteo, and most points in between.

Phase 3 is scheduled, tentatively, for Sept. 11. Five more weeks. People hate it — as evidenced by the comments on the governor’s Twitter feed.

Really, we all should have seen the governor’s announcement coming — or, at least, anyone who reads these updates. The positive test rate hasn’t dipped below 7 percent in more than a month; we’re shooting for 5 percent. Urban centers like Wake County (11,425 total diagnoses) and Mecklenberg County (21,517 cases) have not yet leveled off. Plus cases are increasing in rural counties as well — 35 of our 100 counties now have more than 1,000 total diagnoses.

In short, we have not hit our marks. But! We’re getting there! Sort of! More on that in a bit.

Some news

Footage of John Neville’s time in the Forsyth County jail, that ultimately proved fatal, became available today through a consortium of news companies, which viewed and published the footage. Michael Hewlett’s take in the Journal, one of those companies, is as good as it gets.

The UNC System is projecting huge revenue losses in the coming year, and crafting a brutal plan to deal with it.

The RNC will have a small convention for delegates in Charlotte after all. And they’ll be wearing masks.

In the paper

A new issue comes out tomorrow morning, but in the meantime we’ve got new web content.

An Forsyth County NC House race could change the numbers in Raleigh.

I’m worried about sending my kids to college. But not for the usual reasons.

We take a shot at Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, of Greensboro.

The numbers

A diversion

I am so jaded, folks. So worn out. So tired. I need to see something with fresh eyes. So I ventured down this rabbithole on YouTube: Black, teenage twins listening to music from the popular canon… for the first time. I’ve watched their hot takes on Phil Collins (they loved it) and Jimi Hendrix (freaked them out a little bit) and the White Stripes (totally). But the best one is their very first exposure to Stevie Wonder — they had no idea who he was.

Program notes