Daily corona round-up

Cold rain and snow

I promised Eric Ginsburg years ago that I would stop using Grateful Dead lyrics in headlines, but he’s raising hell over at Indy Week right now, so I’m going for it. I know Jordan Green will be pleased.

It’s awful outside, and I still have one more errand to run before I can call it a night. And we still haven’t put tomorrow’s paper to bed. It’s not quite 6 p.m. and it feels like the middle of the night.

Today was the day Travis Fain at WRAL got a North Carolina state senator to admit he wants Trump to declare martial law in pursuit of keeping the presidency, despite the election results. Makes our editorial look tame by comparison.

WRAL also reported that Phil Berger may have hosted a superspreader event.

Meanwhile, things are so serious out there that High Point Market Authority moved the 2021 spring furniture market to June. This is the No. 2 event in the state in terms of economic impact. No. 1 is the fall furniture market.

The numbers

5,273 new cases today, making 451,874 (just 32,643 are antigen-positive cases). 5,979 deaths. 2,811 hospitalized, up 77 today. 12.5 percent positive test rate, up more than a point from yesterday.

Guilford County adds 367 today, making 18,668. Ten new deaths today, for 278, and 15,688 total recoveries. 2,700 current cases, 203 hospitalized.

Forsyth County adds 189, for 17,224 total. 189 deaths, 13,904 recoveries. 3,131 current cases.



A diversion

Sometimes, in my dreams, I run on all fours. Like a wolf or something. My wife thinks it’s weird. Anyway, here’s a Norwegian woman who taught herself to run and jump like a horse.

Program notes