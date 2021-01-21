The big day
How about that folks? It may be too late to have a peaceful transition of power, but we had an inauguration loaded with magical moments — Amanda Gorman! — and the only thing that pissed me off, besides Sen. Ted Cruz’s smug face, is the realization that Mike Pence has seen Lady gaga perform live and I have not.
I stole that joke from Twitter, which was lit today with inauguration takes and screenshots of disappointed Qanons who now have to figure out a way to get invited to Thanksgiving with their families again.
I wrote my column about all the things I didn’t want to write about.
And Sayaka did some digging about COVID cases in the Guilford and Forsyth jails (spoiler: It’s worse in Forsyth).
As for Trump, this is the part when history lowers its ass on his head.
The numbers
- In North Carolina, 6,415 new cases today makes 690,912. With 8,200 deaths
- Hospitalizations drop to 3,740
- 11.8 percent positive test rate, level.
- No new vaccine numbers.
- Guilford fixed its dashboard, reporting 629 new cases (ouch) for 28,726. With 345 deaths (+0), and 5,274 active cases.
- Forsyth has 256 new ones, 25,473 total. With 255 deaths (-1, which is weird) and 4,333 current cases.
A diversion
The first televised American presidential inauguration was in 1949, for Harry S. Truman. Dig it.
Program notes
