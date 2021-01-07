Holy shit
Do we still need to work during the coup? Short answer: Yes.
So I’m pulling myself away from Twitter for a few moments to drop an update, because the coronavirus doesn’t care about your feelings.
As for the events today — an armed insurrection in our nation’s capital, aided and abetted by the president, and also a double Democrat victory in Georgia… I can barely stand it. And I’m diving back into the news stream as soon as I type this sucker out.
What a time to be alive.
One great reason to avoid the coronavirus is to see what happens next. Meanwhile, the numbers march on.
The numbers
- In North Carolina, 6,952 today, which used to be considered a lot. 582,348 total. With 7,076 deaths.
- 3,893 hospitalized — yes, the most ever.
- 17.8 positive test rate, the highest yet by a point or so.
- Guilford County has got it together with their dashboard. So I know there have been 444 new ones today, for a total of 23,439, which includes 17,889 recoveries and 318 deaths (+6), leaving 5,230 active cases.
- Forsyth? Not so much. I know there’s 222 new ones today, and 21,913 total, with 231 deaths. Their Facebook is reporting lower different numbers.
A diversion
Fuck your diversion. Here’s the PBS livestream — they’re voting on the electors now.
Program notes
- Tonight we’ve got “Choosing the Dinner,” by Alexandre-Louis Laloir — French! — from 1872. Thanks to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s public-domain collection.
- If you’d like to help Triad City Beat, please consider becoming a supporter. You could also give us a like on Facebook and share our stories on Twitter.