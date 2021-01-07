Daily corona round-up

Holy shit

Do we still need to work during the coup? Short answer: Yes.

So I’m pulling myself away from Twitter for a few moments to drop an update, because the coronavirus doesn’t care about your feelings.

As for the events today — an armed insurrection in our nation’s capital, aided and abetted by the president, and also a double Democrat victory in Georgia… I can barely stand it. And I’m diving back into the news stream as soon as I type this sucker out.

What a time to be alive.

One great reason to avoid the coronavirus is to see what happens next. Meanwhile, the numbers march on.

The numbers

In North Carolina, 6,952 today, which used to be considered a lot. 582,348 total. With 7,076 deaths. 3,893 hospitalized — yes, the most ever. 17.8 positive test rate, the highest yet by a point or so.

Guilford County has got it together with their dashboard. So I know there have been 444 new ones today, for a total of 23,439, which includes 17,889 recoveries and 318 deaths (+6), leaving 5,230 active cases.

Forsyth? Not so much. I know there’s 222 new ones today, and 21,913 total, with 231 deaths. Their Facebook is reporting lower different numbers.



A diversion

Fuck your diversion. Here’s the PBS livestream — they’re voting on the electors now.

Program notes