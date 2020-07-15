Daily corona round-up

Chuck Woolery edition

One minute you’re Chuck Woolery, former TV game-show host and current right-wing pundit, tweeting about the fake coronavirus to roars of right-wing pleasure and a retweet by the president himself. Within 24 hours, your son has tested positive for COVID-19 and your Twitter gets shut down.

I bring this up not just to show that former game-show hosts are not good sources of information, no matter how smart they look on TV, but also to illustrate how fast things move in the coronavirus age.

The news cycle is no exception.

Some news

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt tested positive for COVID-19 today. Hmmm… has anything happened in Oklahoma lately where could he have gotten it? Yeah, talking about the Trump rally. He was there. But what do I know?

Walmart will be requiring masks in all its US stores. Anti-maskers hate it.

Asheville City Council has apologized for the city’s role in slavery and voted to provide reparations for descendants of slaves.

The numbers

A diversion

I had never heard of the Lincoln Motion Picture Company until today: the first Black film production company, founded in 1916. They made a small handful of silent films before folding in 1921, and that’s just about all I know. The only piece of their work that survives is this 4-minute clip from their last film, By Right of Birth.

Program notes