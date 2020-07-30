Some maintenance

Today I pulled the hard drive from my old computer — which was the victim of a coffee spill yesterday morning — and dropped it into another one, which came in the mail just after we wrapped up production on tomorrow’s paper.

There’s a free comic book in tomorrow’s paper, by the way. Don’t sleep on that.

Tomorrow I will jumpstart my car and then bring it to the mechanic, where I will find our if I need a new battery, a new alternator or a new starter. None are truly great options, but all are better than using jumper cables every time I want to start my car.

Tonight I’m writing the update, and waiting for the next thing to break down. And then I will fix that, too.

In the paper

Meanwhile, we’re dropping new content on the website every day. Here’s a piece about Guilford County Schools opening plan.

Ten activists were arrested in downtown Winston-Salem yesterday, bringing the arrest total to 55 so far.

We’ve got some advice for Triad activist groups, who could really benefit from each other’s experience, strength and hope.

And it’s not in the paper, but it’s news: The state fair, scheduled for mid-October, has been canceled.

The numbers

1,763 new cases in North Carolina today — we’ve diagnosed 117,850 so far. At least 92,302 have recovered and 1,886 have died. 1,291 are hospitalized — a new record. We’re holding at a 7 percent positive-test rate.

Guilford claims 45 new cases today, making 4,882 total, of which 2,604 have recovered and 139 have died. 459 are hospitalized.

Forsyth adds 49 new cases, making 4,703. 3,220 have recovered and 49 have died, including five reported today. Just 23 are hospitalized.

A diversion

The Muppets were huge, almost from the get-go. Besides their role in “Sesame Street,” Jim Henson’s creations had been featured on variety and sketch-comedy shows since the 1950s, and were even a part of the first season of “Saturday Night Live.” But in the 1970s they got huge, with a primetime TV show, a hit movie and all sorts of merchandising and other opportunities. They were so big that in 1979, Kermit and friends guest-hosted an episode of Johnny Carson’s “Tonight Show,” which was the biggest thing on TV back then. Totally worth the watch: They interview Bernadette Peters and Vincent Price, and the whole thing was live.

