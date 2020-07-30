Some maintenance
Today I pulled the hard drive from my old computer — which was the victim of a coffee spill yesterday morning — and dropped it into another one, which came in the mail just after we wrapped up production on tomorrow’s paper.
There’s a free comic book in tomorrow’s paper, by the way. Don’t sleep on that.
Tomorrow I will jumpstart my car and then bring it to the mechanic, where I will find our if I need a new battery, a new alternator or a new starter. None are truly great options, but all are better than using jumper cables every time I want to start my car.
Tonight I’m writing the update, and waiting for the next thing to break down. And then I will fix that, too.
In the paper
- Meanwhile, we’re dropping new content on the website every day. Here’s a piece about Guilford County Schools opening plan.
- Ten activists were arrested in downtown Winston-Salem yesterday, bringing the arrest total to 55 so far.
- We’ve got some advice for Triad activist groups, who could really benefit from each other’s experience, strength and hope.
- And it’s not in the paper, but it’s news: The state fair, scheduled for mid-October, has been canceled.
The numbers
- 1,763 new cases in North Carolina today — we’ve diagnosed 117,850 so far.
- At least 92,302 have recovered and 1,886 have died.
- 1,291 are hospitalized — a new record.
- We’re holding at a 7 percent positive-test rate.
- Guilford claims 45 new cases today, making 4,882 total, of which 2,604 have recovered and 139 have died. 459 are hospitalized.
- Forsyth adds 49 new cases, making 4,703. 3,220 have recovered and 49 have died, including five reported today. Just 23 are hospitalized.
A diversion
The Muppets were huge, almost from the get-go. Besides their role in “Sesame Street,” Jim Henson’s creations had been featured on variety and sketch-comedy shows since the 1950s, and were even a part of the first season of “Saturday Night Live.” But in the 1970s they got huge, with a primetime TV show, a hit movie and all sorts of merchandising and other opportunities. They were so big that in 1979, Kermit and friends guest-hosted an episode of Johnny Carson’s “Tonight Show,” which was the biggest thing on TV back then. Totally worth the watch: They interview Bernadette Peters and Vincent Price, and the whole thing was live.
Program notes
- Tonight’s featured image is a “The Contest for the Bouquet: The Family of Robert Gordon in Their New York Dining-Room,” by Seymour Joseph Guy, 1866. Taken from the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s public-domain collection.
- If you’d like to help Triad City Beat, please consider becoming a supporter. You could also give us a like on Facebook and share our stories on Twitter.