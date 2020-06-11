The news cycle can wait

Oh my god I’m sick of the news. It just keeps coming, like a river of tainted water, and I’ve been swimming in it so long I’m starting to like the taste.

We’ve got a paper coming out tomorrow morning that’s just chock full of news. So I’m going to delve right into the numbers and then sign off after a long day of slapping my head.

The numbers

North Carolina registered 1,011 new cases today, discovered on 17,939 tests. That’s 5.63 percent, which is not too bad. We’re holding steady on available hospital beds, too.

Forsyth County has just 27 new cases. No new deaths, no new recoveries.

Guilford County added 74 new cases, for 1,853 total. But we’ve added 36 recoveries, for 964.

A diversion

Want to understand racial inequity, the school-to-prison pipeline and the structural inequality of our systems a little better? Watch 13th, the award-winning Netflix documentary that ties it all together pretty nicely.

Program notes