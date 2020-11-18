Daily corona round-up

Here you come again

I’m dedicating this update to a one Ms. Dolly Parton, who helped fund the Moderna vaccine against coronavirus. I once had occasion to interview her — for a whole eight minutes — and she was a friggin’ delight. No link — the piece has been scrubbed from the internet. But a little thing like that would not slow Dolly down, and it won’t stop me either.

College coronavirus roundup

Saw a tweet from John Newsome about A&T, so I thought I’d take a spin through the Triad colleges. A&T had had 24 student cases in the last couple days, a big surge late in the semester.

Guilford College has one current student cases, 36 so far.

UNCG had had four this week, 223 so far and is right now utilizing 25 isolation and quarantine rooms.

Greensboro College has had 28 student cases so far, six active.

High Point University has nine active student cases, two suspect cases.

Winston-Salem State University has had 115 total cases so far, adding 40 students in the month of November.

UNCSA has one active student case, nine total.

Salem College no info.

Wake Forest University is on “orange” status, and they’ve put their numbers behind a login/password.

The numbers

3,367 new cases in NC today, making 304,784. 4,898 dead (+46). New record: 1,537 hospitalized 9.2 percent positive test rate

Guilford County adds 295 today. Full stop. 13,873 total. 214 dead (+0), 11,867 recoveries. 1,792 current cases.

Forsyth County adds 184, making 11,366. 151 dead (+1), 9,297 recoveries. 1,918 active cases.



A diversion

Now back to Dolly Parton. West Texas Wind from 1991 shows that Dolly was enough of a pro even to work with Gary Busey. It’s basically the Tina Turner story, but with Dolly.

Program notes