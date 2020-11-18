Here you come again
I’m dedicating this update to a one Ms. Dolly Parton, who helped fund the Moderna vaccine against coronavirus. I once had occasion to interview her — for a whole eight minutes — and she was a friggin’ delight. No link — the piece has been scrubbed from the internet. But a little thing like that would not slow Dolly down, and it won’t stop me either.
College coronavirus roundup
- Saw a tweet from John Newsome about A&T, so I thought I’d take a spin through the Triad colleges. A&T had had 24 student cases in the last couple days, a big surge late in the semester.
- Guilford College has one current student cases, 36 so far.
- UNCG had had four this week, 223 so far and is right now utilizing 25 isolation and quarantine rooms.
- Greensboro College has had 28 student cases so far, six active.
- High Point University has nine active student cases, two suspect cases.
- Winston-Salem State University has had 115 total cases so far, adding 40 students in the month of November.
- UNCSA has one active student case, nine total.
- Salem College no info.
- Wake Forest University is on “orange” status, and they’ve put their numbers behind a login/password.
The numbers
- 3,367 new cases in NC today, making 304,784. 4,898 dead (+46).
- New record: 1,537 hospitalized
- 9.2 percent positive test rate
- Guilford County adds 295 today. Full stop. 13,873 total. 214 dead (+0), 11,867 recoveries.
- 1,792 current cases.
- Forsyth County adds 184, making 11,366. 151 dead (+1), 9,297 recoveries.
- 1,918 active cases.
A diversion
Now back to Dolly Parton. West Texas Wind from 1991 shows that Dolly was enough of a pro even to work with Gary Busey. It’s basically the Tina Turner story, but with Dolly.
Program notes
- For tonight’s featured image, we’ve got “Mercy’s Dream,” Daniel Huntington, 1858. Taken from the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s public-domain collection.
