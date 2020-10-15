Daily corona round-up

Election season

Early Voting starts tomorrow in North Carolina, as evidenced by the publication of our 2020 Election Guide, with info on every contested race in Guilford and Forsyth counties, from soil and water board up to president of the USA. It hits the streets tomorrow, but through the magic of the internet you can read it right now, or whenever you plan to vote.

There’s tons of news, but the most outstanding piece concerns a story by the NY Post today, concerning emails describing a meeting between a Ukrainian oligarch and Joe Biden, set up by his son Hunter. It’s a strange echo of the Hillary e-mail fiasco in 2016. Only problem: The story is unverified to the degree that Facebook and Twitter have suppressed sharing it.

This is absolutely astonishing, and I must ruminate on it before opining. But I will say right now: This is a sword that cuts two ways.

The numbers

1,926 new cases in North Carolina makes 229,115. 1,152 hospitalized — highest yet. 40 new deaths for 3,856. 6.6 percent positive test rate, which is down.

Guilford County adds 92 cases, making 9,899 total. Looks like a glitch on the dashboard, but it lists 3,790 active cases and 3,790 recoveries. Looks fishy.

Forsyth County has 71 new cases, for 7,813 total. 780 active cases. This needs more reporting.

A diversion

People used to love movies about monkeys. I began this rabbit hole looking for Bedtime for Bonzo, fitting for the night before Early Voting because the man playing opposite the monkey went on to become president of the United States. But I couldn’t find a decent cut. So here’s the sequel: Bonzo Goes to College. With a monkey, but no Reagan.

Program notes